Reds' Rookie Davis: Wednesday return confirmed
Davis (forearm) has been confirmed as the Reds starter for Wednesday, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.
Davis's return will push Tim Adelman back to Friday, and Cody Reed into the bullpen.
