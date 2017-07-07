Reds' Sal Romano: Beats Rockies for first major league win
Romano (1-1) held the Rockies to two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six over five innings for his first major league win Thursday.
Romano took the loss in his first career appearance against the Brewers back on April 16, but fared much better in this spot start at the league's most hitter-friendly venue. If he sticks in Cincinnati's rotation after the All-Star break, the 23-year-old righty's next start will likely come a week from Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.
