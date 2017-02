Romano is among those competing for the Reds' vacant fifth starter position.

Romano spent 2016 with Double-A Pensacola, posting a 3.52 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and a 144:34 K:BB over 156 innings. He limited opponents to 10 homers on the season, and finished with a 1.93 ERA over his 11 starts. He's a dark horse to win the job out of spring, but he'll be in the mix.