Romano (0-1) lasted just three innings in Sunday's loss to the Brewers, allowing two runs on three hits and four walks with two strikeouts.

Romano was called up in the absence of Rookie Davis (forearm) and looked the part of an inexperienced pitcher, toiling through three innings with 82 pitches and throwing just 48 percent of those for strikes. The only damage against him came on back-to-back solo home runs in the third, which perhaps drove the decision to lift him after the frame. Romano will likely return to the minors at this juncture, as he clearly has some things to work on before he can contribute at this level.