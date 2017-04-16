Reds' Sal Romano: Officially called up for Sunday start
Romano was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday morning, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.
Romano is already off to a good start at the Triple-A level, striking out eight and surrendering just two earned runs across 13 innings. Possibly the best pitching prospect the Reds have to offer, the 23-year-old will take the spot of Rookie Davis (forearm) in the rotation Sunday, though this stint with the club could ultimately span just one start.
