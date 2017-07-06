Romano was called up by the Reds on Thursday prior to his second major-league start.

During his first start with the team in April, Romano gave up two earned runs off three hits and four walks while striking out two against the Brewers. He earned a loss in that game, also hitting a batter and giving up two home runs in three innings of work. The right-hander gets another opportunity Thursday as the Reds face the slumping Rockies. In a corresponding move, the team optioned Austin Brice to Triple-A Louisville.