Reds' Sal Romano: Recalled prior to Thursday's start
Romano was called up by the Reds on Thursday prior to his second major-league start.
During his first start with the team in April, Romano gave up two earned runs off three hits and four walks while striking out two against the Brewers. He earned a loss in that game, also hitting a batter and giving up two home runs in three innings of work. The right-hander gets another opportunity Thursday as the Reds face the slumping Rockies. In a corresponding move, the team optioned Austin Brice to Triple-A Louisville.
More News
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waiver Wire: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...