Romano will be recalled from Triple-A Louisville to start Thursday's game against the Rockies, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

With the Reds in need of a spot starter before the All-Star break, Romano is expected to rejoin the big club to fill that void. He made a spot start earlier in the season, lasting just three innings and allowing three runs (two earned) on a pair of homers. The 23-year-old won't necessarily have it easier his second time around, as he's lined up to face a powerful Rockies' offense in the hitter-friendly Coors Field.