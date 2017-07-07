Reds' Sal Romano: Shipped back to minors following start
Romano was optioned back to Triple-A Louisville on Friday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Romano collected his first major-league win Thursday against the Rockies, but since he's unavailable to pitch for the next few days, he'll head back to the minors to clear space on the roster for other available players. Jesse Winker will head up to fill his spot, but Romano could re-emerge with the Reds if he continues to find success like he did Thursday.
