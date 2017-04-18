Romano was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.

The young right-hander was summoned to the big leagues to make a spot start for Rookie Davis (forearm), but after the debut didn't go as well as he would've hoped, Romano will head back to the minors for more seasoning. The 23-year-old was dominant in his first two appearances with the Bats, so he could find his way back up to Cincinnati later in the season if he continues to show mastery over minor-league hitters.