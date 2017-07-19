Romano (1-2) lasted only four innings against Arizona on Tuesday, giving up six runs on six hits and five walks while striking out three in an 11-2 loss.

The 23-year-old's early returns in the majors haven't been impressive other than his surprisingly decent Coors Field start back on July 6, but it's hard to expect too much from a guy who has posted high WHIPs throughout the minors and pitches for a Reds club that's 15 games under .500. Even if Romano holds on to a rotation spot despite this outing, there's no reason for most fantasy owners to get involved with him.

