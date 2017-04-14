Romano is in line to start Sunday's game against the Brewers, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

It will mark the major-league debut for Romano, widely considered one of the Reds' best pitching prospects. The tall right-hander posted a 3.52 ERA over 27 starts for Double-A Pensacola last season while also racking up 144 strikeouts and a 1.22 WHIP. His stay may last just one start, as Rookie Davis (forearm) is expected to return next week. Nonetheless, it will serve as a great indication of Romano's big league readiness moving forward.