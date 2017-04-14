Romano is in line to start Sunday's game against the Brewers, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

It will mark the the major league debut for Romano, widely considered one of the Reds' best pitching prospects. The tall right-hander posted a 3.52 ERA over 27 starts for Double-A Pensacola last season while also racking up 144 strikeouts and a 1.22 WHIP. His stay may last just one start, as Rookie Davis (forearm) is expected to return next week. Nonetheless, it will serve as a great indication towards his big league readiness moving forward.