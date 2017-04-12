Romano threw seven scoreless innings for Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, allowing four hits while striking out five batters.

Meanwhile, Rookie Davis was hit by a pitch in Pittsburgh, and Davis has since been placed on the major-league disabled list. Barrett Astin was recalled in a corresponding move, but Romano makes for an obvious candidate to start Sunday against the Brewers, given that he's on the same schedule as Davis and is coming off such a strong performance with Louisville. Romano allowed two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three in his first start of the season back on April 6.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories