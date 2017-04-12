Reds' Sal Romano: Turns in strong outing for Louisville
Romano threw seven scoreless innings for Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, allowing four hits while striking out five batters.
Meanwhile, Rookie Davis was hit by a pitch in Pittsburgh, and Davis has since been placed on the major-league disabled list. Barrett Astin was recalled in a corresponding move, but Romano makes for an obvious candidate to start Sunday against the Brewers, given that he's on the same schedule as Davis and is coming off such a strong performance with Louisville. Romano allowed two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three in his first start of the season back on April 6.
