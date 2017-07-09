Gennett went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during a Saturday win against the Diamondbacks.

He batted fifth and played third base in place of Eugenio Suarez, confirming manager Bryan Price's spoken desire to fit Gennett into the lineup as often as possible. Gennett now has a hit in all seven July games, over which he's a ridiculous 10-for-21 with three big flies and five RBI. It's hard to picture Price taking him out of the lineup as long as this keeps going.