Reds' Scooter Gennett: Draws third straight start
Gennett will start in right field and bat fifth Monday against the Nationals.
Zack Cozart's activation from the disabled list June 30 hasn't resulted in a dramatic drop in at-bats for Gennett, who will draw a third straight start Monday and his 10th in 14 games since Cozart's return. He's collected four home runs and 12 RBI during that stretch, so until his bat cools, fantasy owners can probably feel comfortable keeping in him their weekly lineups.
