Reds' Scooter Gennett: Drives in four against Nats
Gennett went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and four RBI during Saturday's loss to Washington.
Gennett has hit his way into consistent at-bats with the Reds and is now up to a .310/.364/.610 slash line with 16 homers, 51 RBI and 42 runs. His defensive versatility has enabled manager Bryan Price to be creative in finding ways to keep Gennett in the lineup, and added positional eligibility is always a welcomed fantasy bonus.
