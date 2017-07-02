Reds' Scooter Gennett: Drops to seventh spot Sunday
Gennett will start at second base and bat seventh Sunday against the Cubs, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Gennett had been typically serving as the Reds' No. 2 hitter of late, but the return of Zack Cozart (quad) from the disabled list Friday will likely result in Gennett residing in the bottom half of the lineup moving forward. While the move down in the order might limit Gennett's daily upside, he shouldn't lose out on much value in season-long formats if he's able to play ahead of the struggling Jose Peraza, who has batted just .223 since the beginning of June and will hit the bench Sunday.
More News
-
Reds' Scooter Gennett: Will continue to play when Cozart returns•
-
Reds' Scooter Gennett: Socks 12th homer•
-
Reds' Scooter Gennett: Smacks four hits•
-
Reds' Scooter Gennett: Crushes 10th homer of season Friday•
-
Reds' Scooter Gennett: Batting second Monday•
-
Reds' Scooter Gennett: Jacks three-run shot Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...