Gennett will start at second base and bat seventh Sunday against the Cubs, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Gennett had been typically serving as the Reds' No. 2 hitter of late, but the return of Zack Cozart (quad) from the disabled list Friday will likely result in Gennett residing in the bottom half of the lineup moving forward. While the move down in the order might limit Gennett's daily upside, he shouldn't lose out on much value in season-long formats if he's able to play ahead of the struggling Jose Peraza, who has batted just .223 since the beginning of June and will hit the bench Sunday.