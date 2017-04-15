Reds' Scooter Gennett: Gets starting role Saturday
Gennett is batting sixth and starting in left field for Saturday's contest against the Brewers, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Gennett has performed well in limited time playing time this season, batting .286 with three home runs and eight RBI over just 21 at-bats. He gets the start against his former club in place of Adam Duvall.
