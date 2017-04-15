Gennett is batting sixth and starting in left field for Saturday's contest against the Brewers, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Gennett has performed well in limited time playing time this season, batting .286 with three home runs and eight RBI over just 21 at-bats. He gets the start against his former club in place of Adam Duvall.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories