Reds' Scooter Gennett: Late addition to Tuesday's lineup
Gennett was added to Tuesday's lineup after Eugenio Suarez (neck) was scratched, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
To fill in for the ailing Suarez, Gennett will man the hot corner and slot into the lineup in the seventh spot. It's unclear how long Suarez will be out with this ailment, but Gennett seems like a good candidate to gain playing time given his strong start to the season.
