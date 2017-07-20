Reds' Scooter Gennett: Moves into starting role
Gennett will be the Reds' primary second baseman moving forward, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Manager Bryan Price wanted to give Jose Peraza every opportunity to play every day in the big leagues, but after Gennett broke out following an organizational switch, the former Brewer will now get the opportunity to play regularly. Gennett is slashing .308/.359/.590 on the season and appears to be slotted into the lineup somewhere around the fifth or sixth spot in Cincinnati's order.
More News
-
Reds' Scooter Gennett: Draws third straight start•
-
Reds' Scooter Gennett: Drives in four against Nats•
-
Reds' Scooter Gennett: Continues scorching month Saturday•
-
Reds' Scooter Gennett: Drops to seventh spot Sunday•
-
Reds' Scooter Gennett: Will continue to play when Cozart returns•
-
Reds' Scooter Gennett: Socks 12th homer•
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...