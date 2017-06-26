Reds' Scooter Gennett: Smacks four hits
Gennett went 4-for-5 on Sunday with one home run, two RBI and two runs scored against the Nationals.
Gennett raised his slash line on the season to .308/.346/.592 in 174 at-bats this season. While it wasn't the four-home-run performance that put him in the record books earlier this year, Sunday was still quite the productive day. Gennett has emerged as a quality fantasy option in many leagues when he's in the lineup, which may happen less often after shortstop Zack Cozart (quadriceps) returns from the 10-day disabled list. That's tentatively set to happen Wednesday.
