Gennett went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer against the Brewers on Wednesday.

That four-homer, 10-RBI game is going to be his calling card for a while, but Gennett has remained productive since that day -- over his last 17 contests, he's hit .313 with five home runs, 12 RBI and 15 runs scored. Unfortunately for the lefty-swinging second baseman, shortstop Zach Cozart is expected back Thursday, and that means Gennett will probably be forced into splitting playing time on the infield with Jose Peraza moving forward.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories