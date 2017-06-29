Gennett went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer against the Brewers on Wednesday.

That four-homer, 10-RBI game is going to be his calling card for a while, but Gennett has remained productive since that day -- over his last 17 contests, he's hit .313 with five home runs, 12 RBI and 15 runs scored. Unfortunately for the lefty-swinging second baseman, shortstop Zach Cozart is expected back Thursday, and that means Gennett will probably be forced into splitting playing time on the infield with Jose Peraza moving forward.