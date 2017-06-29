Reds' Scooter Gennett: Will continue to play when Cozart returns
Gennett will continue to play regularly even when Zack Cozart returns, though it won't always be at second base, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.
Judging from manager Bryan Price's quote, it seems that Gennett will play more than he did before, albeit in the same sort of "super-sub" role. "It's just going to mean we're going to have to mix and match a little bit," Price said. "I think I was able to do that fairly well the first couple of months. But you can't deny his impact on our ballclub and my desire certainly to have him in the lineup with some regularity. I just can't do it at one position. I feel like it's very important that we continue to develop Peraza as a second baseman and middle infielder, and I don't want to deprive him of that opportunity to develop."
More News
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....