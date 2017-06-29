Gennett will continue to play regularly even when Zack Cozart returns, though it won't always be at second base, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.

Judging from manager Bryan Price's quote, it seems that Gennett will play more than he did before, albeit in the same sort of "super-sub" role. "It's just going to mean we're going to have to mix and match a little bit," Price said. "I think I was able to do that fairly well the first couple of months. But you can't deny his impact on our ballclub and my desire certainly to have him in the lineup with some regularity. I just can't do it at one position. I feel like it's very important that we continue to develop Peraza as a second baseman and middle infielder, and I don't want to deprive him of that opportunity to develop."