Feldman (1-2) gave up four runs on five hits and five walks over five innings in Tuesday's 9-1 loss to the Brewers. He struck out five.

It's the second time in three starts Feldman has walked five batters, an uncharacteristic bout of wildness for a pitcher who's posted a BB/9 of 2.5 or less in each of the last three seasons. The 34-year-old will try to get back on track in his next trip to the mound Monday at home against the Pirates.

