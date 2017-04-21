Reds' Scott Feldman: Effective again Thursday
Feldman gave up just a single run on four hits over seven innings in Thursday's no-decision against Baltimore. He struck out four.
Feldman and Wade Miley engaged in an impressive pitchers' duel, but the Cincy bullpen blew it. The veteran righty now has a shiny-looking 2.38 ERA, but his 4.02 FIP presents a more authentic picture of what he brings to the table. Feldman's finished the last four seasons with ERAs under 4.00, but his high-contact approach on the mound makes him a volatile fantasy asset.
