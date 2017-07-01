Reds' Scott Feldman: Fans seven in Friday victory
Feldman (7-5) allowed no runs on two hits and two walks while striking out seven across seven innings to earn the win Friday against the Cubs.
Feldman took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning, and he easily coasted to his seventh victory of the season. He's posted four strong starts over his last five outings to lower his ERA from 4.52 to 3.78, and he's become a much-improved fantasy option. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Rockies.
More News
-
Reds' Scott Feldman: Pitches seven strong for win•
-
Reds' Scott Feldman: Tosses quality start en route to no-decision•
-
Reds' Scott Feldman: Ineffective against Padres•
-
Reds' Scott Feldman: Stymies Cards over seven innings•
-
Reds' Scott Feldman: Lasts just 4.1 innings against Braves•
-
Reds' Scott Feldman: Evens record with win over Phils•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...