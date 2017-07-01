Feldman (7-5) allowed no runs on two hits and two walks while striking out seven across seven innings to earn the win Friday against the Cubs.

Feldman took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning, and he easily coasted to his seventh victory of the season. He's posted four strong starts over his last five outings to lower his ERA from 4.52 to 3.78, and he's become a much-improved fantasy option. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Rockies.