Feldman signed a one-year contract with the Reds on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports.

The 33-year-old hurler posted mediocre numbers, mainly as a reliever, between Houston and Toronto last season. He may wind up in a similar role for the Reds Reds in 2017, but he could be a candidate for the back end of the rotation given the team's lack of depth. Feldman's base contract will net him $2.3 million in 2017, but he could make up to $4.5 million should he hit all of the contract's incentives.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola