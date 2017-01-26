Reds' Scott Feldman: Inks one-year deal Wednesday
Feldman signed a one-year contract with the Reds on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports.
The 33-year-old hurler posted mediocre numbers, mainly as a reliever, between Houston and Toronto last season. He may wind up in a similar role for the Reds Reds in 2017, but he could be a candidate for the back end of the rotation given the team's lack of depth. Feldman's base contract will net him $2.3 million in 2017, but he could make up to $4.5 million should he hit all of the contract's incentives.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Scott Feldman: Failing to make impact during playoff race•
-
Blue Jays' Scott Feldman: Falling out of favor down homestretch•
-
Blue Jays' Scott Feldman: Showing signs of improving•
-
Blue Jays' Scott Feldman: Struggling since moving north of border•
-
Blue Jays' Scott Feldman: Throws clean inning in second appearance for Jays•
-
Blue Jays' Scott Feldman: Traded to Blue Jays•