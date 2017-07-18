Feldman (knee) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Feldman's sore right knee likely contributed to his horrendous outing in Monday's loss to the Nationals, as he lasted one inning before being pulled after allowing five runs on five hits (including two home runs) and a walk. Since Feldman hasn't been diagnosed with any structural damage to the knee nor any sort of strain, he might not be looking at a lengthy absence, but the Reds will need a spot starter for at least one turn through the rotation. Feldman had previously been in line to make his next start Saturday against the Marlins, so it's likely that long man Asher Wojciechowski or a starter at Triple-A Louisville will take the hill for that contest.