Reds' Scott Feldman: May need DL stint following Monday's disastrous start
Feldman (7-7) lasted just one inning Monday against the Nationals, serving up five earned runs on five hits and a walk.
Feldman was rocked from the start, as Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman made it 4-0 Washington in consecutive pitches. It also took the veteran hurler 33 pitches to escape the inning, with only 18 of those going for strikes. However, this performance could have been affected by an injury, as Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports that Feldman has a sore right knee and will likely require a trip to the disabled list. It's unclear how long he'll be out if he does land on the DL, but more information should come forth when a better diagnosis is revealed. Asher Wojciehowski, who tossed five innings in relief after Feldman's exit, seems like a logical candidate to step into the rotation if the need arises.
More News
-
Reds' Scott Feldman: Undone by long ball Wednesday•
-
Reds' Scott Feldman: Fans seven in Friday victory•
-
Reds' Scott Feldman: Pitches seven strong for win•
-
Reds' Scott Feldman: Tosses quality start en route to no-decision•
-
Reds' Scott Feldman: Ineffective against Padres•
-
Reds' Scott Feldman: Stymies Cards over seven innings•
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...