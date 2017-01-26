Manager Bryan Price said Thursday that he sees the recently-signed Feldman as one of four pitchers with a rotation spot heading into camp, John Fay of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Feldman is no stranger to the starting rotation despite spending time in the bullpen with both Houston and Toronto last season, as 183 of his 321 career appearances have come as a starter. The 6-foot-5 lefty will be 34 years old when the season begins, and has just a 13 percent career strikeout rate as a starter. He'll eat up innings in Cincinnati, but don't be surprised if the team looks to see what they have in younger options down the stretch.