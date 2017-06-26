Reds' Scott Feldman: Pitches seven strong for win
Feldman (6-5) tossed seven innings of two-run ball Sunday against the Nationals. He allowed seven hits, walked five and struck out two.
Michael Taylor's two-run home run in the fourth inning was the primary blemish on Feldman's line Sunday. The Reds have now won five of Feldman's last seven starts. The right-hander is 4-1 in that span has given up 17 earned runs over 40.1 innings (3.79 ERA).
