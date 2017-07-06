Reds' Scott Feldman: Undone by long ball Wednesday
Feldman (7-6) gave up four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out six over five innings in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Rockies.
As is often the case at Coors Field, the veteran right-hander paid dearly for his mistakes as all four runs scored on a pair of two-run homers, including a 467-foot shot by opposing pitcher Jon Gray. It's the first time since his first start of the season that Feldman has been tagged for multiple home runs, and so far in 2017 he's been relatively untouched by the historic league-wide power display. If his 1.1 HR/9 begins to tick up in the second half, however, he could become a very volatile fantasy option.
