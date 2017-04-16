Schebler 2-for-4 with a solo home run during Saturday's win over Milwaukee.

After flashing some upside in 2016, Schebler is off to a respectable start this year with six runs, three home runs, seven RBI and a .357 wOBA. It's also encouraging that he's improved on last season's 6.7 walk rate with a 12.2 percent mark through the first 11 games of 2017. However, he also now has added competition for playing time with the recent promotion of Jesse Winker from Triple-A Louisville. So, while there have been some encouraging signs from Schebler, he's still a fringe asset in the majority of seasonal leagues. He's still worth considering for daily contests when in the lineup against weak right-handed hurlers, though.