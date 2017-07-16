Play

Reds' Scott Schebler: Gets day off

Schebler is out of the lineup Sunday against the Nationals.

Schebler is well on his way to the best season of his career, but will take a seat Sunday following an 0-for-5 showing Saturday. The 23-year-old Jesse Winker will man right field in his stead.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast