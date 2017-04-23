Reds' Scott Schebler: Goes yard with solo shot
Schebler went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI during Sunday's win over the Cubs.
Schebler has squeezed the most out of his .175/.257/.397 slash line, as he has seven runs, four home runs and nine RBI through 70 plate appearances. He's shown nice power upside in the minors and currently sports an unsustainably low .159 BABIP, so the 26-year-old outfielder is still in play in deeper fantasy settings.
