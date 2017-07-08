Reds' Scott Schebler: Hits 22nd bomb

Schebler went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during Friday's loss to Arizona.

Schebler continues to move the needle for fantasy owners and is up to 22 homers, 43 RBI and 40 runs with a .258/.332/.537 slash line. It wouldn't be shocking if the 26-year-old outfielder began to slow down over the second half, but there's plenty of room for statistical decline before Schebler is a concern in the majority of settings.