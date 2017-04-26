Schebler went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs during Wednesday's loss to Milwaukee.

Schebler's early-season power outburst is encouraging, as he's up to seven homers, 15 RBI and a .527 slugging percentage. However, he's also batting .203 with a .280 on-base percentage. He entered Wednesday's game with a respectable 32.7 hard-hit percentage, so his .170 BABIP for the campaign is probably due for some statistical correction. With Cincinnati scoring runs in bunches, and Great American Ball Park checking out as a favorable hitting environment, there's some real appeal here.