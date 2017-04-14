Reds' Scott Schebler: Likely moving to bench role
Schebler is likely in line for a major dip in playing time following the promotion of Jesse Winker from Triple-A on Friday.
Winker may be a better long-term fit in left field, but that is Adam Duvall's domain for now, and Winker has been playing primarily right field at Triple-A, so he will likely displace Schebler. The Reds didn't call up their second-best prospect to split playing time, so Schebler seems to be ticketed for a fourth outfielder role going forward.
More News
-
Reds' Scott Schebler: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Reds' Scott Schebler: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Reds' Scott Schebler: Strong spring locking up right field job•
-
Reds' Scott Schebler: Spring training game in center field•
-
Reds' Scott Schebler: Rejoins lineup for season finale•
-
Reds' Scott Schebler: Remains out Saturday•
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...
-
Harvey's start promising but ...
Matt Harvey has exceeded all expectations in his first two starts, but Chris Towers says the...