Schebler is likely in line for a major dip in playing time following the promotion of Jesse Winker from Triple-A on Friday.

Winker may be a better long-term fit in left field, but that is Adam Duvall's domain for now, and Winker has been playing primarily right field at Triple-A, so he will likely displace Schebler. The Reds didn't call up their second-best prospect to split playing time, so Schebler seems to be ticketed for a fourth outfielder role going forward.