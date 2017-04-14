Schebler is not in the Reds' lineup for Friday's game against the Brewers.

With southpaw Tommy Milone on the mound, the left-handed Schebler will give way to Patrick Kivlehan in right field. It's been a tough start to the season for the 26-year-old, who is batting .161 through ten games. Schebler's opportunities for a revival may be reduced with the impending call-up of Jesse Winker from Triple-A Louisville.