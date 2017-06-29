Schebler is not in Thursday's lineup for the series finale against Milwaukee.

Schebler will get his first day off since June 6, following an 0-for-4 day against the Brewers on Wednesday that entailed an outstanding home-run robbery at the wall that helped the Reds take the win. In his place, Arismendy Alcantara mans right field and bats eighth in the order.

