Reds' Scott Schebler: Out of lineup Thursday
Schebler is not in Thursday's lineup for the series finale against Milwaukee.
Schebler will get his first day off since June 6, following an 0-for-4 day against the Brewers on Wednesday that entailed an outstanding home-run robbery at the wall that helped the Reds take the win. In his place, Arismendy Alcantara mans right field and bats eighth in the order.
