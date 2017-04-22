Schebler is batting sixth and starting in center field for Saturday's game against the Cubs.

It marks the first time this season that Schebler has played any position other than right field, as he takes over for a resting Billy Hamilton. Scooter Gennett, meanwhile, will man right field. It's been a rough start for Schebler, as evidenced by his .164 average, but the Reds have been rather limited in alternative options at this point.