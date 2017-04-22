Reds' Scott Schebler: Starting in center field
Schebler is batting sixth and starting in center field for Saturday's game against the Cubs.
It marks the first time this season that Schebler has played any position other than right field, as he takes over for a resting Billy Hamilton. Scooter Gennett, meanwhile, will man right field. It's been a rough start for Schebler, as evidenced by his .164 average, but the Reds have been rather limited in alternative options at this point.
More News
-
Reds' Scott Schebler: Connects for third long fly against Brewers•
-
Reds' Scott Schebler: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Reds' Scott Schebler: Likely moving to bench role•
-
Reds' Scott Schebler: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Reds' Scott Schebler: Strong spring locking up right field job•
-
Reds' Scott Schebler: Spring training game in center field•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...