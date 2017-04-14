Reds' Stuart Turner: Gets starting nod Friday
Turner is in the Red's starting lineup for Friday's game against the Brewers, catching and batting eighth.
The 25-year-old fills in to provide a breather for Tucker Barnhart. Turner is 1-for-8 this year in limited playing time, jeopardizing his spot on the roster when Devin Mesoraco (hip) returns within the coming weeks.
More News
-
Reds' Stuart Turner: Receives start Thursday•
-
Reds' Stuart Turner: Set to break camp with big club•
-
Reds' Stuart Turner: Likely to make Opening Day roster•
-
Reds' Stuart Turner: Won't serve as third catcher•
-
Reds' Stuart Turner: Selected by Reds in Rule 5 draft•
-
Twins' Stuart Turner: Struggling with offense again at Double-A•
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...
-
Harvey's start promising but ...
Matt Harvey has exceeded all expectations in his first two starts, but Chris Towers says the...