Turner is in the Red's starting lineup for Friday's game against the Brewers, catching and batting eighth.

The 25-year-old fills in to provide a breather for Tucker Barnhart. Turner is 1-for-8 this year in limited playing time, jeopardizing his spot on the roster when Devin Mesoraco (hip) returns within the coming weeks.

