Turner has two hits in only seven at-bats since coming off the disabled list in mid-June.

The 25-year-old remains Cincinnati's third catcher behind Devin Mesoraco and Tucker Barnhart, so expect his current usage rate to remain the same. Turner has a .176/.216/.265 slash line in 37 plate appearances during his first season in the majors.

