Turner will stick with the Reds once Devin Mesoraco is activated from the DL on Friday, C.Trent Rosecrans from the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

This means that the Reds will carry three catchers rather than offering Turner back to the Twins as a Rule 5 pick. This also means that they will carry seven relievers, which is a bit of a surprise given how few innings the team is getting from their starting rotation.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories