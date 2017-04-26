Reds' Stuart Turner: Reds to carry three catchers
Turner will stick with the Reds once Devin Mesoraco is activated from the DL on Friday, C.Trent Rosecrans from the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
This means that the Reds will carry three catchers rather than offering Turner back to the Twins as a Rule 5 pick. This also means that they will carry seven relievers, which is a bit of a surprise given how few innings the team is getting from their starting rotation.
