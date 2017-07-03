Reds' Tim Adleman: Allows three runs in loss to Cubs
Adleman (5-5) allowed three runs on six hits and one walk across five innings in Sunday's loss to the Cubs. He struck out five.
Adleman pitched well for the most part, but a pair of home runs from Ian Happ accounted for all of the damage against him, dooming him to his third loss in four starts. He displayed improved command, walking fewer than two batters for the first time in 11 starts and throwing first-pitch strikes to 15 of 21 batters he faced. Adleman has taken his lumps at times this season, but he has allowed more than three earned runs just once in his last eight starts. That streak will be put to the test when he faces the Diamondbacks on the road this Friday.
