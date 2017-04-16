Adleman was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.

Adleman will provide short-term bullpen depth for Cincinnati, and will serve as an insurance policy in long relief if Sunday's projected starter, Sal Romano, has a short outing. If Adleman is not needed Sunday, he could be a candidate for a spot start in the back end of the upcoming week. In his only start at Triple-A this year, the 29-year-old turned in a quality start but picked up a loss, giving up two earned runs over seven innings.