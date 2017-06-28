Reds' Tim Adleman: Carried to win by offense Tuesday
Adleman (5-4) coughed up five runs on five hits -- including three home runs -- and three walks while striking out seven over five innings in Tuesday's 8-6 win over the Brewers.
It wasn't pretty, but on a night when the two offenses combined for seven homers, Adleman took advantage of his run support and held on just long enough to qualify for a win. The 29-year-old has now walked multiple batters and given up at least one home run in six straight starts, a combination that makes him a ratio risk for any fantasy GM who dares to plug him into their active roster. His next start comes Sunday at home against the Cubs.
More News
-
Reds' Tim Adleman: Goes five innings in loss•
-
Reds' Tim Adleman: Tough-luck loser against Dodgers•
-
Reds' Tim Adleman: Strikes out seven in Tuesday's win•
-
Reds' Tim Adleman: Quality start Wednesday•
-
Reds' Tim Adleman: Fires eight shutout innings Friday•
-
Reds' Tim Adleman: Start moved back due to rainout•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....