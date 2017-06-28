Adleman (5-4) coughed up five runs on five hits -- including three home runs -- and three walks while striking out seven over five innings in Tuesday's 8-6 win over the Brewers.

It wasn't pretty, but on a night when the two offenses combined for seven homers, Adleman took advantage of his run support and held on just long enough to qualify for a win. The 29-year-old has now walked multiple batters and given up at least one home run in six straight starts, a combination that makes him a ratio risk for any fantasy GM who dares to plug him into their active roster. His next start comes Sunday at home against the Cubs.

