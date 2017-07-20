Adleman gave up three runs on seven hits over six innings while striking out seven but didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's extra-inning win over the Diamondbacks.

It's the right-hander's sixth quality start of the year but his first since June 16, and Adleman has stumbled to a 6.53 ERA and 1.65 WHIP over his last six starts despite a strong 34:12 K:BB in 30.1 innings. He'll get another tough matchup in his next trip to the mound Monday in Cleveland.

