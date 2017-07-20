Reds' Tim Adleman: Fans seven in quality start Wednesday
Adleman gave up three runs on seven hits over six innings while striking out seven but didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's extra-inning win over the Diamondbacks.
It's the right-hander's sixth quality start of the year but his first since June 16, and Adleman has stumbled to a 6.53 ERA and 1.65 WHIP over his last six starts despite a strong 34:12 K:BB in 30.1 innings. He'll get another tough matchup in his next trip to the mound Monday in Cleveland.
More News
-
Reds' Tim Adleman: Tagged by Nats in Friday's loss•
-
Reds' Tim Adleman: Surrenders four through five•
-
Reds' Tim Adleman: Allows three runs in loss to Cubs•
-
Reds' Tim Adleman: Carried to win by offense Tuesday•
-
Reds' Tim Adleman: Goes five innings in loss•
-
Reds' Tim Adleman: Tough-luck loser against Dodgers•
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....