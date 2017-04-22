Reds' Tim Adleman: Fans seven in spot start
Adleman (0-0) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven across six innings, but received no decision Friday against the Cubs.
Adleman gave up a pair of solo shots to Javier Baez and Jason Heyward, but otherwise held the Cubs bats in check, but when the Reds bullpen fell apart in the late innings, it cost him a chance at his first victory of the season.. After throwing just 57 pitches in his season debut on April 16, he was called upon in a spot start to fire 92 pitches in this contest, and after posting a 4.00 ERA as a rookie in 2016, he's already showing promise as he enters his second season. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Brewers.
