Adleman will not make his next scheduled start against the Cardinals, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Manager Bryan Price instead will turn to Asher Wojciechowski to make the start in a move that was deemed to be performance-related. Adleman allowed five and six runs in his past two starts, respectively, so the 29-year-old's bump from the rotation certainly seems to be warranted at this point. However, even if he is able to pick things up in the bullpen, it may be tough to work his way back into the rotation given that Scott Feldman (knee) and Anthony DeSclafani (elbow) are expected to return from their respective injuries relatively soon.